Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rules out Army operation in Tirah Valley

ISLAMABAD — Defence Minister Khawaja Asif assured the nation that there was no army action planned. With valley still home to 400–500 members of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and their families, the government announced a massive Rs4 billion relief package to support those relocating.

Amid growing fears of a military crackdown in restive Tirah Valley, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif ruled out any such operation, insisting residents have nothing to fear. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and KP Affairs Ikhtiar Wali Khan, as Asif revealed, that around 400–500 members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were residing in the valley with their families.

Asif announced that KP government approved Rs4 billion relief package to support those migrating, stressing that armed forces are not involved in the process. “This is a joint arrangement between the jirga and the provincial government,” he said, holding up an official notification issued by KP authorities.

The minister recalled that military operations had taken place in Tirah years ago but have since been replaced by intelligence-based operations (IBOs), which are more effective and cause minimal collateral damage.

Asif also revealed that migration in the valley is routine, while condemning the KP government for failing to provide basic facilities such as hospitals, schools, and police stations despite prior agreements with the jirga. “There is a complete absence of civilian law enforcement, not a single police station exists in Tirah,” he said, highlighting the dire situation for residents.