Rawalpindi Commissioner arrested after startling press conference exposing 'poll rigging'

ISLAMABAD - Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha was arrested shortly after his explosive press conference regarding massive rigging in Feb 8 general elections.
The development comes after the officer admitted to his role in election rigging in Rawalpindi Division. He mentioned that returning officers under his command manipulated results for at least 13 political candidates in Rawalpindi Division.
Chatha said he has done injustice to people in Rawalpindi Division. Delving into details, the Commissioner revealed manipulating candidates' votes. He further blamed all administrative institutions including police and the election commission for election fraud.
اب تک کی سب سے بڑی خبر۔۔۔کمشنر راولپنڈی لیاقت علی چٹھہ نے استعفی دیدیا،— Fahim Akhtar Malik (@writetofahim) February 17, 2024
راولپنڈی سے تیرہ لوگوں کا جتوایا گیا ستر ستر ہزار لی لیڈ والوں کو ہرواہا گیا
میرے ماتحت یہ کام نہیں کرنا چاہ رہے تھے،مجھے راولپنڈی کے کچہری چوک مین سزائے موت دی جائے،میرے ساتھ الیکشن کمشنر اور دیگر کو بھی… pic.twitter.com/f1nkrPVA26
Chatta said he was handing himself to the police for rigging and he deserved capital punishment. He claimed that candidates who were losing polls were declared winners with lead of 50,000 votes each.
He further mentioned having suicidal thoughts for his role in rigging but then decided to expose everything before the people of Pakistan.
The senior official made shocking remarks when protests erupted across the country with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), JUI-F and other parties alleging widespread electoral fraud in the recently concluded polls.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.