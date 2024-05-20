Honda BRV latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

LAHORE – The Honda BRV, a subcompact crossover SUV, offers comfortable rides whether you are in town are off the beaten track owing to its stunning features.

The perfect family car features smart entry with push start, digital air conditioner, Dual SRS Air Bags and 7” Display Audio with navigation system. The spacious cabin can accommodate up to seven passengers at a time.

It is equipped with 4 Cylinder, 16 Valve, SOHC i-VTEC engine that can produce maximum torque of 145 Nm.

The 1500cc vehicle also features Electric Power Steering (EPS) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), making the driving more easy.

Honda BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) Ex-Factory Price

The ex-factory price of BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) stands at Rs6,299,000.

Honda BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) Cost in Lahore

The Honda BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) will cost Rs6,479,000 in Lahore as Rs30,000 are added as destination charges while additional Rs150,000 in wake of tax if the buyer is non-filer.