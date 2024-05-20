Honda BRV latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

LAHORE – The Honda BRV, a subcompact crossover SUV, offers comfortable rides whether you are in town are off the beaten track owing to its stunning features.
The perfect family car features smart entry with push start, digital air conditioner, Dual SRS Air Bags and 7” Display Audio with navigation system. The spacious cabin can accommodate up to seven passengers at a time.
It is equipped with 4 Cylinder, 16 Valve, SOHC i-VTEC engine that can produce maximum torque of 145 Nm.
The 1500cc vehicle also features Electric Power Steering (EPS) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT), making the driving more easy.
Honda BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) Ex-Factory Price
The ex-factory price of BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) stands at Rs6,299,000.
Honda BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) Cost in Lahore
The Honda BRV i-VTEC S (CVT) will cost Rs6,479,000 in Lahore as Rs30,000 are added as destination charges while additional Rs150,000 in wake of tax if the buyer is non-filer.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.