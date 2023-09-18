Pakistani, foreign currencies worth billions recovered during plaza raid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Amid a widespread crackdown against currency hoarders, Federal investigators conducted a raid in Rawalpindi and recovered 13 lockers filled with cash worth billions.
FIA conducted the raid at an under-construction plaza in the Shamsabad region of the garrison city.
During the raid, more than a dozen latest computerised lockers were found in which piles of local and foreign currencies were stored. Two people were also held in connection with these operations.
It was reported that the FIA wing continued surveillance of the premises for two weeks before conducting the operation. After getting into the premises, the FIA team found a suspicious wall that led them to the existence of an empty space behind the wall, which was then smashed to take out a small secret door. On entering through the door, huge iron lockers were found along the wall.
Federal Investigation Agency team also recovered the latest security systems and CCTV cameras on the premises.
FIA, with the help of local police, shifted the cash and other items and a preliminary report has been sent to the higher authorities.
Meanwhile, the owner of the premises Sheikh Iftikhar Adil, editor-in-chief of daily Asas, told the media that currency saved in the lockers was business transactions and he gave the money trail to the Federal Investigation Agency.
روزنامہ اساس کے ایڈیٹر انچیف شیخ افتخار عادل نے کہا ہے کہ ان کے پلازے میں کوئی نجی بنک نہیں تھا جو رقم برآمد کرنے کا دعویٰ کیا گیا وہ کاروباری کیش تھا جس کی منی ٹریل فراہم کر دی گئی ہے انہوں نے میری ایک ٹوئٹ پر وضاحت کے لئے فون کیا اور دعویٰ کیا کہ انکے لاکر سے کوئی غیرملکی کرنسی… https://t.co/xUmi33dP8r— Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) September 17, 2023
He turned down claims of the private bank being operated in his plaza, saying money claimed to be exported was business cash, the money trail of which has been provided.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
