Search

Pakistan

SC gets first-ever woman registrar

Web Desk
12:00 PM | 18 Sep, 2023
SC gets first-ever woman registrar
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Sunday appointed Ms Jazeela Aslam as the Registrar of the Supreme Court, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to hold this position.

Additionally, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the Secretary to the CJP, and Abdul Sadiq has been designated as the Staff Officer.

Before assuming the role of SC Registrar, Jazeela Aslam served as the District and Sessions Judge in Okara. She has also held the same position in Kasur and Sialkot. Notably, she is the most senior female District and Sessions Judge in Punjab. Her journey in the judicial service began in 1994 as a Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate. She has also served as Deputy Solicitor and as an instructor at the Federal Judicial Academy. Furthermore, she held the position of Director Academic at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed served as a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law at Shifa Tameer-e-Milat University, where he played a key role in establishing the Law Department. He has authored eleven books and fifty research papers covering areas such as criminal law, international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law, jurisprudence, Quranic studies, and comparative religion.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmed has provided valuable assistance to the Supreme Court as amicus curiae and served as the jurist consultant to the Federal Shariat Court in numerous cases.

Abdul Sadiq, who previously served as the Security Officer at the Balochistan High Court, has taken on the role of Staff Officer to the CJP after being deputed during the present Chief Justice’s tenure.

CJP Isa-ed full court to hear petition against SC Practice and Procedure Act today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:20 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Supreme Court of Pakistan's hearing goes live for the first time in ...

10:52 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Canadian woman aged 70 marries Pakistani man half her age

06:55 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

PIA gets Rs 1b from CAA to pay staff salaries as financial crisis ...

10:05 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum gets extension: report

06:37 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

In a first, two Pakistani companies officially step in UAE market

04:47 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

First Christian woman SHO joins duty in Pakistan’s tribal district

Advertisement

Latest

02:47 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

‘No speed challan for Siraj’: Indian police celebrate pacer’s Asia Cup feat with bizarre ...

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 18, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 18 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: