SC gets first-ever woman registrar

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Sunday appointed Ms Jazeela Aslam as the Registrar of the Supreme Court, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to hold this position.

Additionally, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the Secretary to the CJP, and Abdul Sadiq has been designated as the Staff Officer.

Before assuming the role of SC Registrar, Jazeela Aslam served as the District and Sessions Judge in Okara. She has also held the same position in Kasur and Sialkot. Notably, she is the most senior female District and Sessions Judge in Punjab. Her journey in the judicial service began in 1994 as a Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate. She has also served as Deputy Solicitor and as an instructor at the Federal Judicial Academy. Furthermore, she held the position of Director Academic at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed served as a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law at Shifa Tameer-e-Milat University, where he played a key role in establishing the Law Department. He has authored eleven books and fifty research papers covering areas such as criminal law, international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law, jurisprudence, Quranic studies, and comparative religion.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmed has provided valuable assistance to the Supreme Court as amicus curiae and served as the jurist consultant to the Federal Shariat Court in numerous cases.

Abdul Sadiq, who previously served as the Security Officer at the Balochistan High Court, has taken on the role of Staff Officer to the CJP after being deputed during the present Chief Justice’s tenure.