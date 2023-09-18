SC gets first-ever woman registrar

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Sunday appointed Ms Jazeela Aslam as the Registrar of the Supreme Court, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to hold this position.
Additionally, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the Secretary to the CJP, and Abdul Sadiq has been designated as the Staff Officer.
Before assuming the role of SC Registrar, Jazeela Aslam served as the District and Sessions Judge in Okara. She has also held the same position in Kasur and Sialkot. Notably, she is the most senior female District and Sessions Judge in Punjab. Her journey in the judicial service began in 1994 as a Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate. She has also served as Deputy Solicitor and as an instructor at the Federal Judicial Academy. Furthermore, she held the position of Director Academic at the Punjab Judicial Academy.
Prior to his appointment, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed served as a Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law at Shifa Tameer-e-Milat University, where he played a key role in establishing the Law Department. He has authored eleven books and fifty research papers covering areas such as criminal law, international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law, jurisprudence, Quranic studies, and comparative religion.
Dr Mushtaq Ahmed has provided valuable assistance to the Supreme Court as amicus curiae and served as the jurist consultant to the Federal Shariat Court in numerous cases.
Abdul Sadiq, who previously served as the Security Officer at the Balochistan High Court, has taken on the role of Staff Officer to the CJP after being deputed during the present Chief Justice’s tenure.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
