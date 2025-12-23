Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan with Rs8,500 jump per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices have witnessed a whooping surge in both global and local markets, reaching unprecedented levels on Tuesday.

The price of gold in the international bullion market moved up by $85 per ounce, taking it to a new record of $4,485.

Meanwhile, in local gold markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola saw a significant rise of Rs8,500, reaching a new peak of Rs470,862 per tola.

Additionally, the price of gold per 10 grams in Pakistan also surged, increasing by Rs6,681, and reached Rs403,688, marking another record high.

The sharp increase in gold prices reflects the ongoing trends in the global market, further impacting local markets and making gold an even more valuable asset for investors and consumers alike.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note on Tuesday, with the current index standing at 171,481.87, reflecting a gain of 277.70 points, or a 0.16% increase.

The market reached a high of 171,867.31 points during the session and saw a low of 171,154.63 points. The previous close was 171,204.17 points, indicating a slight upward movement in the market’s performance today.

Investors seem to be cautiously optimistic as the market fluctuates within a narrow range. Despite modest gains, trading volume and market sentiment are being carefully monitored as the year draws to a close.