Good News for Those Waiting for Passport After Real-Time Tracking!

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed mass influx and thousands are still waiting for their passports. After weeks of waiting in long lines and checking for updates, passport applicants finally have a reason to smile.

DG Immigration and Passports unveiled a cutting-edge Digital Integrated Dashboard that allows real-time tracking of applications, printing, and delivery. From moment you submit your application to the instant your passport is ready, the new system ensures faster processing and smoother service, making travel dreams closer than ever

As per new directives, a dedicated 24/7 monitoring room has been established at DGIP headquarters, ensuring round-the-clock oversight of daily operations. The innovative system tracks every stage of the passport process, from submission to final delivery, and can automatically detect rush periods at offices, minimizing long waits for citizens.

Staff performance and entire passport printing process will now be under constant scrutiny, with an advanced network management system monitoring machinery status and backlogs. Officials said the real-time system allows immediate resolution of issues as they arise, promising unprecedented transparency and accountability.

The dashboard will also streamline operations at all foreign missions worldwide. With real-time evaluation and performance tracking, DGIP says applicants across the globe can expect faster, more reliable passport services than ever before.