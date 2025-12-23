Shehbaz Sharif opens Azad Kashmir’s first State of Art Cancer Hospital today

MUZAFFARABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to inaugurate Azad Kashmir’s first state-of-the-art cancer hospital, project spearheaded by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). The new facility, Kinor (KINOR), marks 21st successful cancer project by PAEC and promises to transform cancer diagnosis and treatment in the region.

Welcomed at Parade Ground helipad by top leaders, including Acting President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, and Leader of Opposition Shah Ghulam Qadir, the Prime Minister was accompanied by a delegation of federal ministers.

Built behind Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, the hospital is expected to serve thousands of patients from Azad Kashmir and the Hazara Division, leveraging PAEC’s over 50 years of expertise in cancer care. With PAEC already managing 20 cancer hospitals nationwide, the new facility brings world-class treatment and screening closer to local communities.

Prime Minister also held high-level meetings with Azad Kashmir leadership and PML-N officials, discussing key political and developmental priorities for the region.

This historic visit cements PM Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to healthcare innovation and youth empowerment, making it a day of pride and progress for Azad Kashmir.