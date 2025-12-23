Karachi girl commits suicide over mobile package dispute with father

KARACHI – A 15-year-old girl committed suicide after her father resfused to get his mobile phone package reactivated in Agra Taj Colony area of Lyari in Karachi.

Police said Hadia had asked her father, Rafiq, to subscribe to a mobile package for her. When her father refused, telling her that he would handle it later, the young girl reportedly became upset.

Later that day, Hadia’s mother left the house to buy vegetables. Upon her return, she tragically discovered Hadia’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan, with a scarf tied around her neck.

The incident occurred in the family’s home on Agra Taj Street, and police suspect that the denial of the mobile package might have contributed to Hadia’s decision to end her life.

Local authorities, led by the Additional SHO of Kalri Police Station, Zulfiqar, confirmed the discovery of the girl’s body. The initial investigation revealed that Hadia’s father had left the house shortly after refusing her request, only to return and find his daughter deceased.

Hadia’s father, who works at a private factory, was previously employed as a driver at a charitable organization. He explained that he had no idea his daughter was so distraught over the mobile package issue.