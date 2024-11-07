Interest-Free Loan Scheme of up to R2.7lacs for Livestock Farmers in Punjab; Register Online

LAHORE – Punjab government has introduced Livestock Card and Interest-Free Loans to support farmers in the region, to boost agricultural productivity, help manage risks, and support economic growth.

The interest-free Loans by Maryam Nawaz led government allow farmers to invest in essential resources, improve efficiency, and cope with uncertainties like weather or market fluctuations. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the groundbreaking initiative during launch of the Livestock Card, which will be launched next month.

Live Stock card aims to assist 80,000 farmers by allowing them to purchase essential livestock supplies, such as cattle feed, mineral mixtures, and silage, from registered dealers. CM emphasized provincial government’s aim to empower farmers, especially in rural areas.

She mentioned ensuring the economic autonomy of every farmer in Punjab, as livestock farmers will also be eligible for interest-free loans of Rs27,000 per animal, with a maximum loan of Rs2.7lac. The loans will be distributed in installments, beginning four months after registration.

Livestock Card

The farmers interested in the scheme can register for Livestock Card by visiting their local veterinary hospitals or sending their details via SMS to 8070. A helpline has also been set up to assist applicants through the process.

The launch of Livestock Card comes after overwhelming success of the Punjab government’s Green Tractor Scheme, which recently received more than 1.5 million applications. The scheme, aimed at providing tractors to farmers at subsidized prices, will offer 9,500 tractors through a balloting system, with subsidies of up to Rs 10 lakh on tractors manufactured in Pakistan. Eligible farmers with 1 to 50 acres of agricultural land can benefit from the program.

With these initiatives, Chief Minister hopes to transform the agricultural and livestock sectors in Punjab, ensuring long-term sustainability and prosperity for farmers across the province.