Search

Pakistan

Balochistan MDCAT results 2023 out now: Check results and updates here

Web Desk
11:25 AM | 18 Sep, 2023
Balochistan MDCAT results 2023 out now: Check results and updates here
Source: File Photo

QUETTA - The Bolan University of Medical & Health Sciences has officially announced the result of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023.

To check the results, please follow the link

MDCAT Results 2023 Balochistan

Candidates can visit the official website of the Bolan University to check their results. They need to enter the CNIC number to get the results.

More than 9000 candidates appeared in the entrance test in the country's southwestern region.

A candidate got the highest mark of 174, which makes around 87 percent in the MD CAT Entry Test in Balochistan.

This year, Bolan Medical College got 300 seats, Makran Medical College got 50 seats, 50 seats for Jhalavan Medical College, 50 seats for Loralai Medical College, 20 seats for Higher Education, 18 seats for foreign students, and 36 for other provinces have been allocated along with 524 MBBS in Balochistan while 54 seats of Bolan Medical College are reserved for BDS.

MDCAT 2023: Female students among dozens arrested for cheating in test

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:10 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan September 2023 Update

10:34 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Karachi to receive rains from today; Check latest weather updates here

09:41 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Pakistan World Cup squad finalised; check addition of new players here

04:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan September 2023

01:24 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Malaysian airline set to start direct flights between Karachi, and ...

08:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Home Remittance Incentives Scheme announced for overseas Pakistanis ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:47 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

‘No speed challan for Siraj’: Indian police celebrate pacer’s Asia Cup feat with bizarre ...

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 18, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 18 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: