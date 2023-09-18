QUETTA - The Bolan University of Medical & Health Sciences has officially announced the result of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023.

MDCAT Results 2023 Balochistan

Candidates can visit the official website of the Bolan University to check their results. They need to enter the CNIC number to get the results.

More than 9000 candidates appeared in the entrance test in the country's southwestern region.

A candidate got the highest mark of 174, which makes around 87 percent in the MD CAT Entry Test in Balochistan.

This year, Bolan Medical College got 300 seats, Makran Medical College got 50 seats, 50 seats for Jhalavan Medical College, 50 seats for Loralai Medical College, 20 seats for Higher Education, 18 seats for foreign students, and 36 for other provinces have been allocated along with 524 MBBS in Balochistan while 54 seats of Bolan Medical College are reserved for BDS.