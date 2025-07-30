India hit Hard as Trump slams 25% Tariff on all Imports over ‘Unfair Trade’

KARACHI – United States President Donald Trump announced sweeping 25pc tariff on all Indian imports, effective August 1st, citing long-standing trade imbalances and India’s continued ties with Russia.

In a statement posted online, Trump criticized India’s high tariff rates and what he described as “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers” among any country. He argued that these policies have discouraged stronger economic ties between the two nations.

“India is a friend, but we’ve done relatively little trade with them because of their excessive tariffs and unfair trade practices,” Trump said. “They also remain heavily reliant on Russian military equipment and energy, even as the world urges Russia to end the killing in Ukraine.”

The former president added that the new tariffs will include a penalty aimed at addressing both economic and geopolitical concerns, referencing India’s role as one of Russia’s largest energy buyers alongside China.

The announcement drew swift reactions from global markets, with some analysts warning of heightened trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi. Indian officials have not yet formally responded to the move.

The tariffs come amid broader discussions in the U.S. about reshaping global supply chains and exerting economic pressure on nations that maintain close ties with Moscow during the ongoing war in Ukraine.