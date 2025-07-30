Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2026 with 70pc govt quota

By Web Desk
6:41 pm | Jul 30, 2025
Hajj 2026 Registration Deadline Extended By Two Days Until July 11

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has approved the Hajj Policy for 2026.

A meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved the Hajj Policy 2026.

According to sources, the cabinet also approved several other agenda items during the meeting.

Sources said that the cabinet has set the government Hajj quota at 70% and the private quota at 30%. The cost of government Hajj in 2026 is expected to range between 1.15 million and 1.25 million rupees.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs had initially proposed a 60% government and 40% private quota, but the Prime Minister revised it to 70% for the government and 30% for private operators.

 

