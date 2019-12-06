PM Imran to distribute loan cheques under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is to distribute cheques amongst the successful applicants of Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme today.

A ceremony to this effect will be held in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the function.

Cheques ranging from Rs one lakh to Rs 5 million will be distributed among youths.

The program is aimed at helping the youth establish their businesses. Rs 100 billion have been allocated for the first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate one million youth of the country.