20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into canal in DI Khan
11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Share
DERA ISMAIL KHAN – A deadly accident claimed lives of twenty people after a motorcycle rickshaw fell into a canal in the city, it emerged on Tuesday.
People travelling on rickshaw were coming back after attending a marriage when it plunged in CRB canal.
Rescue officials said that most of the deceased are children, adding the incident happened on Monday.
Sixteen bodies have so far been recovered while efforts are underway to recover the remaining corpses.
Three men were also rescued alive from the canal, local media reported.
- The BIGGEST SALE of the year is now live on #GyaraGyara202012:00 AM | 11 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ‘liberation’ of territories11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- 20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into canal in DI Khan11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day visit10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces engage in counter-terror ...10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration ...11:12 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020