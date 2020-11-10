20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into canal in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – A deadly accident claimed lives of twenty people after a motorcycle rickshaw fell into a canal in the city, it emerged on Tuesday.

People travelling on rickshaw were coming back after attending a marriage when it plunged in CRB canal.

Rescue officials said that most of the deceased are children, adding the incident happened on Monday.

Sixteen bodies have so far been recovered while efforts are underway to recover the remaining corpses.

Three men were also rescued alive from the canal, local media reported.