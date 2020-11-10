20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into canal in DI Khan
Web Desk
11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into canal in DI Khan
Share

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – A deadly accident claimed lives of twenty people after a motorcycle rickshaw fell into a canal in the city, it emerged on Tuesday. 

People travelling on rickshaw were coming back after attending a marriage when it plunged in CRB canal. 

Rescue officials said that most of the deceased are children, adding the incident happened on Monday. 

Sixteen bodies have so far been recovered while efforts are underway to recover the remaining corpses. 

Three men were also rescued alive from the canal, local media reported.  

More From This Category
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ...
11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into ...
11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day ...
10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces ...
10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistani rights activist claims harassment at ...
09:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Bilawal welcomes, Nawaz rejects Army’s inquiry ...
09:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr