Khawaja Asif slams bureaucracy’s immunity, vows to expose foreign property holders

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan’s bureaucracy has faced no accountability in the past 78 years, questioning whether anyone has ever considered how many plots they own.

Speaking to a private news channel, he stressed that bureaucrats should be bound by the same laws and regulations that apply to parliamentarians, noting that no bureaucrat has been held accountable in the country’s history.

Asif said he himself has lived in a two-room flat for 25 years, owns no house in an upscale neighborhood, drives his own car, and does not use an official vehicle.

He alleged that over half of the bureaucracy has purchased property in Portugal and is preparing to obtain citizenship, adding that he will investigate and reveal names, with photographic proof available.

Commenting on the arrest of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADC-R) of Sialkot over a housing society complaint, Asif clarified that he has no involvement in the case, which is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption department.

He dismissed rumours about his resignation and said recent consultations in Murree were related to upcoming Punjab Assembly by-elections, with final decisions to be made by Nawaz Sharif, whom he described as his lifelong leader and guide. He also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, calling her like his own daughter and the future leader of the party, expressing prayers for her success.