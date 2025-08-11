Pakistani Business Confidence skyrockets amid signs of Stability, Reform, Gallup survey shows

ISLAMABAD – At least 50pc of businessmen are now convinced that Pakistan is moving in right direction, the highest confidence levels seen since late 2021 in what is said to be a shift, which comes amid signs of political calm and economic stability.

Recent Gallup Pakistan survey reveals jaw-dropping 62-point leap in optimism over the past year, as Pakistan edges close to a positive “direction of country” score for the first time in years. Business leaders from manufacturing, trade, and services say they’re finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel after a crippling financial crisis nearly pushed the nation to the brink.

Experts credit the $7 billion IMF bailout secured in September 2024 and bold economic reforms for this unexpected surge in confidence. Nearly half of respondents now praise the current Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s economic management — a remarkable jump from just 24% a year ago.

Gallup Survey 2025

But it’s not all smooth sailing: soaring inflation, skyrocketing energy bills, and heavy taxation still haunt many entrepreneurs. Yet, the biggest surprise is the sharp drop in bribery, with fewer than one in six businessmen admitting to paying bribes — nearly halving since late 2024.

Gallup Pakistan’s Executive Director Bilal Ijaz Gilani calls it a “cautiously optimistic” moment, saying, “We’re witnessing a growing sense of stability and trust in the government’s handling of the economy.”

As the $375 billion economy begins to rebound, all eyes are on Pakistan’s ability to maintain this momentum. The stakes couldn’t be higher if reforms continue, the country could be on the verge of a historic economic revival.