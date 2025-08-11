Pakistan condemns India for distorting Field Marshal Asim Munir’s remarks on US visit

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office spokesperson has categorically rejected remarks made by India’s Ministry of External Affairs regarding the Pakistani Army Chief’s statement.

According to reports, Pakistan has strongly reacted to India’s frivolous and misleading statement. In an official statement, the spokesperson said India’s response was yet another example of its habitual trivialisation and distortion of facts. The so-called narrative of “nuclear blackmail” is misleading and self-fabricated. Pakistan is firmly opposed to the use of force or threats thereof.

The spokesperson added that whenever India is confronted with facts, it resorts to war hysteria and baseless allegations. Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power, with its command-and-control system under complete civilian oversight. The country has always acted with restraint and responsibility in such sensitive matters. Pakistan’s sustained and effective efforts against terrorism are widely recognised internationally.

“Our security forces remain the foremost bulwark against terrorism,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ accusations are baseless and without evidence.

Terming India’s reference to third countries as regrettable, the spokesperson said this reflects India’s diplomatic weakness and its futile attempt to unnecessarily involve others. “In contrast to India’s aggressive and belligerent approach, Pakistan will continue to act as a responsible member of the international community. However, any attempt by India to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity will be met with an immediate and effective response. The full responsibility for any subsequent escalation will rest on the Indian leadership.”

Condemnation of Israeli Airstrike

The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza, which killed multiple innocent civilians.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in their hour of grief.

“This heinous attack is yet another grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law, highlighting the scale and severity of crimes committed by the occupying power,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take urgent and effective action to halt Israeli atrocities, ensure the protection of civilians, and hold Israel accountable for its actions.

He further reaffirmed that Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian struggle and advocates a just, lasting, and peaceful solution in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, recognising the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

Pakistan supports the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.