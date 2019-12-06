Asian Development Bank approves $1 billion budgetary support for Pakistan
10:45 AM | 6 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved one billion dollars budgetary support for Pakistan .
The budgetary support will help the country to further improve its financial and economic condition.
The approval of budgetary support is the outcome of the steps taken by the government for protection of disadvantaged segments of the society, the Radio Pakistan reported.
