Asian Development Bank approves $1 billion budgetary support for Pakistan
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 6 Dec, 2019
Asian Development Bank approves $1 billion budgetary support for Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD - Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved one billion dollars budgetary support for Pakistan .

The budgetary support will help the country to further improve its financial and economic condition.

The approval of budgetary support is the outcome of the steps taken by the government for protection of disadvantaged segments of the society, the Radio Pakistan reported.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr