Pakistan, China, Afghanistan agree to boost cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, China and Afghanistan have reached consensus on cooperation against COVID-19, the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, and trilateral cooperation, according to the state media.

The consensus reached during the 3rd round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Vice Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue held via video link on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab co-chaired the dialogue, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The three sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening communication and coordination and enhancing mutual trust and cooperation under the trilateral cooperation mechanism.

They agreed to further the cooperation against COVID-19. The participants called on the international community to jointly prevent discrimination and stigma, support the World Health Organization's leading role in coordinating global COVID-19 response, promote international cooperation on joint prevention and control, and safeguard public health security in the region and beyond.

China and Pakistan appreciated efforts by the Afghanistan government and relevant parties in expediting the exchange of prisoners to pave way for the start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations and called for violence reduction and humanitarian ceasefire.

China and Pakistan expressed the determination to enhance cooperation with the Afghan government in support of the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” peace reconciliation process, the launch of Intra-Afghan Negotiations at an early date, the preservation of the gains since 2001, and early restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to further strengthen dialogue and work for continuous improvement of bilateral relations including through the effective implementation of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

The Chinese side said that his country will continue to play a constructive role in improving Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.

The three sides agreed that the return of Afghan refugees should be part of peace and reconciliation process and underlined the role of international community for a time-bound and well-resourced roadmap for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

They urged for an orderly, responsible and condition based withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan to avoid potential terrorist resurgence.

They agreed to continue to strengthen counter-terrorism and security cooperation, combat the “East Turkistan Islamic Movement”, and all other terrorist forces and networks posing threats to their common security.

The three sides expressed readiness to carry out trilateral practical cooperation in flexible manners, and keep exploring new fields of cooperation, with a view to accumulating outcomes for the 4th China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue.