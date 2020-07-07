Pakistani court declares petitions against Hindu temple construction ineffective
11:01 PM | 7 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the identical petitions against the construction of a Hindu temple as ineffective stating that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had not even approved its building plan so far.

The court noted that the government had not issued funds for the temple's construction as the matter was sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology for suggestions.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC announced the judgment on identical petitions challenging the construction of temple in Islamabad.

The court rejected the petitioners' objection which claimed that the construction of temple was a violation of the CDA's Master Plan. The order stated that the CDA used to allocate plots in its sectors and sub-sectors in accordance of its layout plan.

It further said that the civic body had not even approved the building plan of the said temple, and its construction could not be started without meeting the CDA's procedure. The court had no grounds to interfere into the matter, it added.

The court declared the petitions as ineffective and disposed them of.

