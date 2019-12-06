Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation
Web Desk
10:10 AM | 6 Dec, 2019
Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation
NORTH WAZIRISTAN - Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces near Charkhel village in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR , the intelligence-based operation was conducted in the area after the presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout and during the operation, two terrorists were killed on Thursday.

Two security forces officials, Hawaldar Sher Zaman and Sipahi Muhammad Jawad were martyred in the operation.

