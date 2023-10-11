Honda City 1.2 latest price in Pakistan October 2023

Honda City remained a popular model of sedan car produced by the Japanese automaker Honda. The car has been in production since the early 1980s and has gone through several generations and redesigns over time.

Known for its compact size, efficient fuel economy, and comfortable interior, Honda City holds healthy share in local market.

Currently, Honda is selling sixth generation of City in Pakistan. Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that comes with a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.

Other variants include Honda City 1.5L CVT, Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE M/T, and Honda City 1.5L ASPIRE CVT.

Honda City Features

The mature features of Honda City include power steering, anti lock braking system, multiple passenger airbags, automatic climate control, and fog lights.

Honda City Colours in Pakistan

Honda City 1.5 is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.

Honda City Latest Price in Pakistan

The price of Honda City 1.2L M/T is Rs4,799,000, Honda City 1.2L CVT costs Rs4,929,000. Honda City 1.5LS CVT stands at Rs5,549,000, Aspire 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 while Aspire1.5LAS CVT is available at Rs5,979,000.

Models Price Honda City 1.2L M/T Rs4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City Aspire 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City Aspire1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City Fuel Average

Honda City offers somewhere around 12-13 km per litre within city and people can expect around 15-16 kmpl on the highway.