How much Honda City cost right now? Check the latest price here!

KARACHI - The Honda City is a well-known sedan made by Honda Atlas Cars that has been around since the early 1980s and has gone through many generations of modifications and redesigns.

For many years, and even today, the Honda City is still among the most popular four-wheeler vehicles sold in Pakistan and other countries.

The most recent Honda City model is distinguished for its fuel economy, comfort, and dependability. It boasts a contemporary design, a roomy cabin, and contemporary technological features. The vehicle is well-known among young people because of its keyless entry, push-button start, automated temperature control, loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and newest multimedia system.

Particularly in metropolises where people utilised them on a daily basis, the sedan's dependable and fuel-efficient engine charmed consumers.

With the newest safety features like ABS brakes and several airbags, it provides a smooth driving experience that sets it apart from other vehicles in its class.

Latest Price of Honda City in Pakistan

1.2L MT Honda City: Rs. 4,779,000

1.2L CVT Honda City: Rs. 4,929,000

1.5LS CVT Honda City: Rs5,549,000

1.5LAS MT Honda City: Rs5,759,000

1.5LAS CVT Honda City: 5,979,000