Minister promises cut in petrol and gas prices in upcoming budget

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Wednesday the government would announce a cut in the prices of petrol and diesel in the coming days.

Speaking on a live TV show, Malik said that a Rs10 per litre increase in petroleum levy has been proposed in the next budget to give pensioners a 30 percent raise. He said the finance ministry has proposed increasing the petroleum levy from Rs50 per litre to Rs60 per litre in the Budget 23-24. He said that gas tariff too would be decreased as a result of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Pipeline.

Malik, a member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2018, has been serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet since April 28, 2022. He served as the Federal Minister of Water and Power in the Khoso caretaker government in 2013. He is a key member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).