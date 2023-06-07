Minister promises cut in petrol and gas prices in upcoming budget

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Wednesday the government would announce a cut in the prices of petrol and diesel in the coming days.
Speaking on a live TV show, Malik said that a Rs10 per litre increase in petroleum levy has been proposed in the next budget to give pensioners a 30 percent raise. He said the finance ministry has proposed increasing the petroleum levy from Rs50 per litre to Rs60 per litre in the Budget 23-24. He said that gas tariff too would be decreased as a result of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Pipeline.
Malik, a member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2018, has been serving as the Minister of State for Petroleum in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet since April 28, 2022. He served as the Federal Minister of Water and Power in the Khoso caretaker government in 2013. He is a key member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|302.9
|306.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2125
