Search

BusinessPakistan

Pakistan Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2024-25

Web Desk
01:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2024
Pakistan Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2024-25
Source: File Photo

The federal government has announced Rs1.761 trillion in new revenue measures for the upcoming fiscal year. 

For salaried poople, the exemption limit remained unchanged at Rs50,000 per month. The government however proposed significant changes to taxable income above that threshold, expected to raise an additional Rs75 billion.

Tax rate for those earning between Rs50,000 and Rs100,000 per month has been increased from 2.5% to 5% on income above Rs50,000 in this bracket. People earning between Rs100,000 and Rs200,000 per month will now pay 15pc instead of 12.2pc on income above Rs100,000.

Income Tax 2024-25

Taxable Income Bracket  Tax
Does not exceed 600,000 0%
600,001 - 1,200,000 5% of the amount exceeding 600,000
1,200,001 - 2,200,000 30,000 + 15% of the amount exceeding 1,200,000
2,200,001 - 3,200,000 180,000 + 25% of the amount exceeding 2,200,000
3,200,001 - 4,100,000 430,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding 3,200,000
Exceeds 4,100,000 700,000 + 35% of the amount exceeding 4,100,000

For those earning between Rs200,000 and Rs366,000 per month, the tax rate has risen from 22.5% to 25%, with the fixed annual amount increased from Rs165,000 to Rs180,000.

Individuals with monthly incomes between Rs266,000 and Rs342,000 will be taxed at 30%, up from 27.5%, with the fixed tax increasing to Rs430,000 from Rs300,000 annually.

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:24 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's Budget 2024-25 in line with IMF talks: Moody's

01:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2024-25

12:08 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record 77,000 amid buying spree

11:19 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Milk Price in Karachi soars to Rs 220 per litre despite drop in ...

10:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this ...

09:32 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

What is expected Petrol Price in Pakistan from June 16?

Most viewed

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

11:12 AM | 12 Jun, 2024

LUMS student Abdul Hadi died, brother injured in DHA reckless driving ...

05:53 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Pakistan sets minimum wage at Rs37,000

09:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Solar prices in Pakistan to dip as govt cuts import cost in Budget ...

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after ...

08:44 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Punjab unveils Rs5.446 trillion Budget 2024-25 with focus on ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:16 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Japan's new law enables extended stay for foreign workers: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.45
Euro EUR 296.25 299.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.15 184.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.19 40.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.45 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 309.99 312.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: