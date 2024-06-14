Dubai Visa services during Eid: Here's official clarification for holidays

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates will continue to process visas during the upcoming Eid holidays for which a schedule has been announced.

Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has confirmed the availability of residence visa and entry permit services throughout the Eid Al Adha holidays at selected centers.

The announcement was made on Friday and implies the government's dedication and commitment to ensuring seamless services for residents and visitors during the holidays.

According to the details, operating hours for GDRFA centers from June 15 to 18 have been detailed as follows:

The Customer Happiness Centre at Dubai International Airport, located in Terminal 3's Arrivals Hall, will operate round-the-clock.

- Al Aweer Customer Happiness Centre will operate daily from 6 am to 10 pm throughout the holiday period.

For inquiries regarding GDRFA transactions, customers can contact the Amer call centre at the toll-free number 8005111, available 24/7, Khaleej Times reported.

Despite the holiday season, the authority encourages the public to utilize the Dubai Now application or visit its official website (http://www.gdrfad.gov.ae) to expedite and complete transactions seamlessly.

Muslims across the world will be celebrating Eid over the weekend and in some parts on Monday, June 17th. The annual pilgrimage season has also begun and over 1.5 million pilgrims have landed in Saudi Arabia to perform the religious obligation. Largely the public services remain suspended during the Eid holidays; however, essential servicesare operated with skeleton staff to ensure public service delivery.