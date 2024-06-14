Dubai Visa services during Eid: Here's official clarification for holidays

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates will continue to process visas during the upcoming Eid holidays for which a schedule has been announced.
Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has confirmed the availability of residence visa and entry permit services throughout the Eid Al Adha holidays at selected centers.
The announcement was made on Friday and implies the government's dedication and commitment to ensuring seamless services for residents and visitors during the holidays.
According to the details, operating hours for GDRFA centers from June 15 to 18 have been detailed as follows:
For inquiries regarding GDRFA transactions, customers can contact the Amer call centre at the toll-free number 8005111, available 24/7, Khaleej Times reported.
Despite the holiday season, the authority encourages the public to utilize the Dubai Now application or visit its official website (http://www.gdrfad.gov.ae) to expedite and complete transactions seamlessly.
Muslims across the world will be celebrating Eid over the weekend and in some parts on Monday, June 17th. The annual pilgrimage season has also begun and over 1.5 million pilgrims have landed in Saudi Arabia to perform the religious obligation. Largely the public services remain suspended during the Eid holidays; however, essential servicesare operated with skeleton staff to ensure public service delivery.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
