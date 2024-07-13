Islamabad Airport outsourcing hits another snag: Here's fresh deadline

Search

Immigration

Web Desk
06:44 PM | 13 Jul, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The authorities in Pakistan have extended the bid submission deadline for the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport for another two months.

The decision was made as Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar chaired a Steering Committee meeting on outsourcing Airports on Friday.

During the meeting, Secretary Aviation briefed the members that the Islamabad airport outsourcing project has attracted interest from various airport operators including those from Europe.

It was told to the participants that some of these operators had formed consortiums with local investors and were undertaking legal and financial due diligence.

The officials were informed that given the project's complexity, four potential bidders have requested an extension in the bid submission date, fixed for 15th July, to permit them to complete their due diligence.

After deliberating the issue, the steering committee members allowed an extension in the bid submission date for two months.

The Steering Committee further directed that the potential bidders shall be engaged and fully supported by the Ministry of Aviation and IFC for early completion of the due diligence and ensuring maximum participation in the bidding process.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar directed the authorities concerned to ensure the completion of the Islamabad airport outsourcing project in the shortest possible time transparently.

The minister highlighted the importance of the project for leveraging the maximum revenue potential of Islamabad Airport as well as enhancing passenger experience.

It is to be highlighted that the former Aviation Adviser had said that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The government has already clarified that after the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, the airports in Lahore and Karachi would also be outsourced though looking at the situation of Islamabad Airport's outsourcing, the process seems complex and tricky.

