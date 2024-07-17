Philippines introduces cruise visa waiver program for foreigners

MANILA - The authorities in the Philippines unveiled the “cruise visa waiver” on Tuesday, simplifying entry for visa-required foreigners on cruise vacations.

Eligible tourists can apply for the waiver through the Bureau of Immigration’s e-services portal and Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco expressed confidence that this initiative will attract more cruise passengers to the country.

In her speech, Frasco highlighted that this move reflects the Marcos administration's focus on digitalization and supports the national cruise tourism development strategy.

The fresh policy change assures cruise lines and passengers that they can enjoy the Philippines without visa concerns. It is to be highlighted that the cruise visa waiver is non-convertible and non-extendable and would require foreigners to arrive and depart on the same cruise ship.

As far as the statistics are concerned, in 2023, the Philippines saw 123 port calls, welcoming over 101,000 passengers. This year, the Department of Tourism anticipates at least 117 port calls, potentially bringing in over 118,000 visitors.

The Philippines is an archipelago in Southeast Asia, consisting of over 7,000 islands. Located in the western Pacific Ocean, it is bordered by the Philippine Sea to the east and the South China Sea to the west. The country's geography is diverse, with beautiful beaches, lush mountains, and active volcanoes.

Key places to visit include Manila, the vibrant capital; Boracay, known for its white-sand beaches; Palawan, famous for its crystal-clear waters and limestone cliffs; and Cebu, rich in historical sites. The Philippines offers a mix of natural beauty and cultural heritage, making it a popular travel destination.