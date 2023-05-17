China allows 6-days visa free transit to citizens from this country

BEIJING - The government of China has announced to allow 144-hour visa-free entry to the country for citizens from Norway after which they can proceed to any other country.

“China has decided to include Norway on the list of countries that qualify for 72 or 144 hours of visa-free transit on arrival,” China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a briefing in Oslo.

China has had this type of agreement with as many as 53 countries in the past and Norway has joined the list to enjoy visa-free travel.

The caveat in this visa-free access is that in order to benefit from the facility, visitors must go to a third country after leaving China and if they are not continuing travel to a third country, it will be considered an illegal entry.

Authorities in both countries have hailed the agreement inked for visa-free transit. Meanwhile, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang elaborated that Beijing appreciates Norway’s firm adherence to the one-China policy and lauds that both countries respect and accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns.

“We welcome more Norwegian friends to China,” Qin added.

The following countries including the Schengen countries are currently benefiting from the 144-hour visa-free transit policy for internationals, according to China Briefing:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Estonia

Denmark

Finland

Germany

France

Hungary

Greece

Italy

Iceland

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Malta

Portugal

Poland

Sweden

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland

Russia

United Kingdom

Ireland

Cyprus

Bulgaria

Romania

Ukraine

Serbia

Croatia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Montenegro

Macedonia

Albania

Monaco

Belarus

Argentina

United States

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

Chile

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

Brunei

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Under the 144-Hour visa-free entry, Norwegians will be eligible to travel to Beijing, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang (Hebei province), Qinhuangdao (Hebei province), Shanghai, Hangzhou (Zhejiang province), Ningbo (Zhejiang province) and Nanjing (Jiangsu province) among others.

The eligibility for availing the facility is to have a passport or another travel document valid for more than three months from the arrival date, an interline ticket, as well as a landing card for internationals.