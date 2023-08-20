New Covid variant detected in four countries including Israel: Here's what health experts and WHO advise

LONDON - Another variant of the much-debated Coronavirus has emerged, puzzling scientists from across the world and prompting concerns for one more time.
The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have started examining the highly mutated lineage of the virus that caused COVID-19 and disrupted everything from airspace to tech ecosystem and trade.
What's worrying at the moment is the fact that six cases in four countries have been detected since late July. The new lineage, named BA.2.86 is still under the watch of health experts who are not sure whether it spreads swiftly or causes more serious illness than previous versions.
BA.2.86 has 36 mutations that differentiate it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant and its emergence has prompted health practitioners to advise people to return to adopting safety protocols including wearing a mask.
As far as the cases are concerned, public health authorities have documented one case each of BA.2.86 in the United States, the UK, and Israel, and three cases in Denmark; the case in Israel was detected on Sunday.
According to Dr. S. Wesley Long, medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, BA.2.86 stems from an "earlier branch" of the coronavirus, so it differs from the variant targeted by current vaccines. The doctor, however, says the vaccine is still going to provide people with great defense against illness and death.
Opinion in the United Kingdom is also inconclusive as UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stressed there is "insufficient data" to assess how serious the BA.2.86 strain might be, or how the existing vaccine could protect people against this new variant.
Research is underway and we are still not sure what needs to be done to combat the variant except the usage of masks and social distancing protocols. It is expected that the World Health Organization (WHO) would soon give conclusive suggestions about the variant that has - at the moment - surprised health experts.
The World Health Organization has branded BA.2.86 a “variant under monitoring” on Thursday, which means countries have been urged to track and report the sequences they find.
Although it is still not sure how far the variant is contagious, what has surprised the scientists is the fact that the three cases in Denmark were detected in people in different parts of the country who did not get into physical contact with each other.
Contrary to the inference derived from the Denmark cases, the UK’s Health Security Agency implied that there is established international transmission relying on the fact that these sequences are in four different countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
