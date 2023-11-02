  

Jordan, Chile, Colombia recall ambassadors to Israel over killings of innocent people in Gaza

09:42 AM | 2 Nov, 2023
Jordan, Chile, Colombia recall ambassadors to Israel over killings of innocent people in Gaza
AMMAN – Millions of people across the globe are holding demonstrations, calling for an end to Israel Gaza, war, and in recent development several countries including Jordan, Chili, and Columbia recalled their ambassador to Israel amid the bombardment of Gaza.

As Israeli forces continued air strikes and land operations, killing thousands of innocent people along with Hamas fighters, Jordan announced recalling its ambassador to Tel Aviv in response to the war in Gaza, accusing the Jewish nation of creating a humanitarian catastrophe.

Amman’s foreign ministry said it has decided to recall ambassador to Israel in condemnation of the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza.

It said the diplomatic terms would only return to normal if Israel stopped its war on the enclave and ended the humanitarian crisis.

Jordan, a neighbor of Israel, last time recalled its envoy to Israel in 2019 to protest against the months-long detention of two of its citizens without charges.

Meanwhile, Chile and Colombia announced that they are recalling their respective envoys to Israel for consultations over Tel Aviv’s bombing of Gaza.

Earlier, Chilean President Gabriel Boric said ‘With the unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law that Israel has incurred in the Gaza Strip, as the government of Chile, we have decided to call back to Santiago for consultations our ambassador in Israel, Jorge Carvajal’.

Furthermore, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced recalling ambassador to Israel for consultations. ‘If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there’, he said.

On Wednesday, Bolivia announced it was severing diplomatic ties with Jewish nation, making it the first country to take such a step since the war started.

