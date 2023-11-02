INDvSL: Confident India take on struggling Sri Lanka in World Cup clash today

MUMBAI – Indian team, after outclassing top squads in ICC World Cup 2023, will now lock horns with Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is the home ground of Indian skipper as Men in Blue eye advancing unbeaten record in the leading ICC tournament.

Hosts India picked momentum and now eye lifting their second ODI World Cup, which turned them into a dominant team in the cricketing world.

India continues the game with 100 percent win rate, with 6 wins in their six matches. Sri Lanka managed to bag two wins in six matches played. Top players of Island nation have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, especially key bowlers.

The team remained inconsistent so far in the tournament and they need to win all games to enter semi-finals. Mendis led Sri Lanka earlier was smashed by Afghanistan in their last match by 7 wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.