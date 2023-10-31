CWC23: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets, keeping semi-final dreams alive

KOLKATA – A brilliant knocks from the opening batters and disciplined bowling guided Pakistan to cruise past Bangladesh by seven wickets in a crucial match of the World Cup 2023 at Kolkata stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan achieved the target of 205 runs with 105 balls to spare, a win that has propelled Pakistan to fifth spot on the points table. The victory also holds much significance as it comes after the team green suffered four consecutive defeats in the previous matches.

Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) building an opening stand of 128 runs before their dismissal. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed gave the finishing touches to clinch win for their side.

Earlier, a record-breaking bowling spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh from building a tough total.

Afridi, who has become fastest pacer to complete 100 ODI wickets in the world, and Mohammad Wasim claimed three wicket-haul each, dismissing the Lankans for 204 runs.

Pakistan served early blows to the opponents by removing three players from the top order. However, Opener Litton Das attempted to put scores on the board with his 45 off 64 before being removed by Iftikhar Ahmed.

In-form Mahmudullah Riyad smashed a brilliant half-century while Shakib Al Hasan played a knock of 46 runs in a bid to raise the total during their middle order partnership.

Mehidy Hassan Miraz from tail order tried to boost the total with his 25 runs innings but he could not get support from other batters, who were removed for cheap scores.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first.

Struggling Pakistan and Bangladesh hope to remain mathematically alive in Cricket World Cup 2023 after having back-to-back blows.

Men in Green are coming to Eden Garden’s clash in their quest to push for a semifinal berth in the leading ICC event. Babar XI are on the verge of a group-stage exit in CWC 23 and need to outclass Bangladesh today to hold any thin chances of advancing to the semifinals.

The World Cup campaign of Green Shirts has been marred by several blows including lack of performance, reports of no salaries, and rifts in the cricket board.

Pakistan started their campaign on positive note but they lost games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa, with a poor net run-rate of -0.38.

Even Bangladesh, the other Asian side that is also lingering at the bottom in points table, can give tough time to Team Green, despite the fact that Tigers lost five out of six games so far.

If we look back, Pakistan bagged 33 ODI games and lost just five against Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh won four of the last six fixtures.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam