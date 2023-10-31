  

Pakistan

Pakistani physician stabbed to death in US

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 31 Oct, 2023
Pakistani physician stabbed to death in US
Source: social media

AUSTIN – Hate crimes against Muslims continue to rise in parts of the world and a Pakistani-American physician, and a beloved citizen Dr Talat Jahan Khan, falls victim to the menace.

The 52-year-old was attacked outside her apartment in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday. The attacker identified as Miles Joseph Friedrich managed to escape from the spot, but was later held.

Association of Pakistani Physicians in North America denounced the incident as investigators are looking into the heart-wrenching incident from all angles.

In several cases, lunatics target individuals or groups based on their Islamic faith and these crimes can take various forms, including assault, verbal harassment, vandalism of mosques, and online abuse.

The Muslim community has been shaken by the murder of Dr Khan who worked as a paediatrician at Texas Children's Paediatrics Conroe.

International media reported that several witnesses in the vicinity including some children observed the attack as it occurred. Some locals came out of their homes to intervene.

The man earlier remained in the limelight as he brawled when denied food from a local store.

Meanwhile, Council on American Islamic Relations and other Muslim organisation deplored attacks on people due to their faith and extended condolences to Dr Talat’s family.

The local community urged others to remain vigilant in support of the victim's family during these trying times.

