First Christian woman SHO joins duty in Pakistan’s tribal district

04:47 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
First Christian woman SHO joins duty in Pakistan’s tribal district
PESHAWAR – Samreen Amir has become the first woman from Christian community to be appointed as woman Station House Officer (SHO) in the tribal district of Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

 The 35-year-old has been deputed as SHO a at the Parachinar Police Station, reflecting the diversity and women empowerment in the police department. 

Before being promoted to the post, she has proved herself in the field as she has conducted numerous raids and actively participated in police exercises in the tribal district. 

The appointment of Samreen, who wanted to work for women in the region, as SHO would provide a sense of security to women visiting police stations to file their complaints, a senior police officer said.  

District Police Officer Kurram Muhammad Imran said that it would also tackle inheritance problems, domestic violence, and other issues faced by women in the district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said the appointment of a women SHO reflected the department’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment. 

He revealed that there is also a female deputy muharrir at a police station.

Ayesha Gul: First female officer appointed in KP police’s investigation wing

