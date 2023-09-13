Search

Amna Ilyas and Gohar Rasheed team up for Zee5 project "Teen Taara"

Maheen Khawaja
05:29 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Amna Ilyas and Gohar Rasheed team up for Zee5 project
The digital entertainment landscape is continuously evolving, and with it comes an array of exciting new projects that promise to captivate audiences worldwide. One such project that has fans eagerly awaiting its release is Zee5's upcoming web series, "Teen Taara." Directed by the renowned Kashif Nisar and written by the talented Bee Gul, this series boasts a stellar cast that includes the versatile actors Gohar Rasheed and Aamna Ilyas.

Rasheed is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Pakistani entertainment. He is an actor par excellence, known for his remarkable versatility and dedication to his craft. His journey began on the theatrical stage, where he honed his acting skills and gained valuable experience.

With a career spanning over a decade, he has showcased his talent in a wide range of roles, earning him critical acclaim and a devoted fan following. His ability to seamlessly transition between diverse characters, from intense and dramatic to light-hearted and comical, has made him a sought-after actor in the industry.

Aamna Ilyas is a multifaceted talent who has made waves in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She began her career as a model before transitioning into acting. Aamna possesses not only striking beauty but also remarkable acting prowess that has garnered her widespread recognition.

Rasheed has confirmed that he will be starring in the series, but Aamna Ilyas has yet to share any details on her involvement. This has left fans eagerly awaiting further updates. The collaboration between Pakistani and Indian artists is also a sign of the growing influence of Pakistani content in the Indian entertainment industry.

On the work front, Some of his notable works include roles in popular television dramas like Digest Writer, Mann Mayal, and Muqabil. Gohar has also made his presence felt on the silver screen, delivering standout performances in films such as Seedlings and Rangreza. His commitment to his roles and his dedication to bringing authenticity to his characters have cemented his place as one of Pakistan's finest actors. Ilyas has been part of popular television dramas like Tum Mere Kya Ho, Daasi, and Qayamat. 

Powered By: