Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed team up for upcoming project

Renowned Pakistani actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are set to grace the screen together for the first time in the upcoming drama series, titled 'Jannat Se Aagay.'

Despite their nearly decade-long close friendship, this venture marks their inaugural on-screen collaboration. Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama is set to make its debut on August 11.

Kubra Khan took to Instagram to unveil her role in the project, portraying Jannat Ali Khan, a celebrated television personality whose character serves as an inspiration for Ramsha Khan's Tabassum.

The teasers provide intriguing glimpses into a potent meta-narrative, with Khan skillfully hosting a morning show replete with the genre's characteristic theatrics. The storyline is poised to delve into the pernicious trends within the entertainment industry, tackling themes like sensationalism and the pursuit of ratings through public humiliation.

While the core focus orbits around the intertwined stories of Jannat and Tabassum, the drama's promotional content alludes to substantial conflict between Kubra's character and that of Gohar Rasheed.

Gohar masterfully portrays an ordinary individual thrust into Jannat's world of celebrity, giving rise to relationship challenges catalyzed by the weight of public perception and personal battles.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan and Sang-e-Mah. Meanwhile, Rasheed was earlier seen in the blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt and Money Back Guarantee.