Kubra Khan admits her worst performance was in 'Alif'

Kubra Khan, a talented and stunning Pakistani television and film actress, has garnered immense success through a series of hit projects, both films and dramas.

Interestingly, her journey into the world of cinema began when acclaimed director Nabeel Qureshi discovered her on Facebook and approached her for a popular feature film. Her debut proved to be a smashing success, and there was no looking back for this rising star.

Khan's enchanting presence was also felt in the film London Nahi Jaunga, solidifying her status as one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses.

However, even amidst her success, she remains her own harshest critic. In a recent appearance on Express TV's show "The Talk Talk Show" hosted by Hassan Choudary, she opened up about her approach to acting. Emphasizing the importance of self-critique, Khan stated that she believes in constantly pushing herself to improve, never settling for anything less than her best.

During the candid conversation, she spoke about her worst performances in some of Pakistan's top dramas. She revealed that she wasn't satisfied with her portrayal in "Alif Allah Aur Insaan," expressing disdain for her character and her own performance. Additionally, she humbly admitted that she could have done better in "Sang E Mah."

Despite facing character criticism, Khan remained candid about the challenges she encountered while playing Shehrezade, stating that they had specific reasons for her character's portrayal. She candidly acknowledged that she hadn't watched more than two scenes of her performance and found herself disappointed with her fans' reaction.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Superstar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sinf-e-Aahan and Sang-e-Mah.