TikTok star Jannat Mirza expresses her admiration for Imran Khan
Web Desk
03:20 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza expresses her admiration for Imran Khan
Source: Jannat Mirza (Instagram)
Share

Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is among the stars with whom fans have fallen head over heels and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead gorgeous with an alluring social media but she is a beauty with brains who has shared her admiration for former PM Imran Khan.

Expressing her admiration for the PTI chairman, Jannat posted a new video where she expressed her political stance and made sure people laud him.

'Imran Khan❤️✨', captioned the TikTok beauty.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Mirza currently stands with more than 15 million followers on her TikTok account and 2.6 million on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with ... 06:10 PM | 9 Nov, 2022

TikTok's stars Jannat Mirza and Alishbah Anjum's unprecedented popularity has the power to storm the internet with just ...

More From This Category
Hania Aamir proved to be the best bridesmaid at ...
02:50 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral ...
12:06 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Danish Taimoor's Elvis Presley avatar rocks the ...
10:57 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh announce birth of their ...
08:01 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Celebrities support Pakistan despite T20 World ...
07:39 PM | 13 Nov, 2022
Mehwish Hayat 'goes green' in latest video
10:14 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza expresses her admiration for Imran Khan
03:20 PM | 14 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr