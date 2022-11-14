TikTok star Jannat Mirza expresses her admiration for Imran Khan

Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is among the stars with whom fans have fallen head over heels and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead gorgeous with an alluring social media but she is a beauty with brains who has shared her admiration for former PM Imran Khan.

Expressing her admiration for the PTI chairman, Jannat posted a new video where she expressed her political stance and made sure people laud him.

'Imran Khan❤️✨', captioned the TikTok beauty.

Mirza currently stands with more than 15 million followers on her TikTok account and 2.6 million on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.