Fatima Effendi shares dreamy pictures from Turkey vacation

Pakistani much-adored celebrity couple Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan are one of the most-liked celebrity duos in the entertainment vicinity.

Every now and then, the adorable family drops glimpses of their private life leaving their fan base gushing.

This time around, the beautiful couple was spotted vacationing in Turkey and enthusiastically documented their family trip on their social media handles.

Needless to say, the sweet family vacation was adored by the fans and the admirers showered love on the cute couple and their kids.

Fatima Effendi appeared in several Pakistani dramas including some of her popular drama serials like Man-O-Salwa, Mkafaat, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan and others.

Back in 2012, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and are blessed with two sons named Almir Khan Arsalan and Mahbir Khan Arsalan.