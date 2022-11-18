Mahira Khan wins best actress award at Indian film festival
Pakistan's biggest superstar Mahira Khan has added another jewel to its crown as she takes home the award for Best Actress - Short Film at Indus Valley International Film Festival which was held in New Delhi, India.
“This award goes out to all the ladies who are silently suffering from post-marital depression, our society doesn’t talk about it, we consider such topics as taboos and yet here we are. I’m glad that this role touched the audiences’ heart, it’s one of the roles which shall stay close to my heart forever.'
'I would like to thank my dear friend Shehryar Munawar for believing in me and the entire team of See Prime specially Seemeen Naveed for providing us with this platform,” the Humsafar star said in a press statement.
Earlier, actor Sheheryar Munawar making headlines with his directorial debut Prince Charming, starring Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed. The short film discusses talks about post-marital depression.
Munawar’s directorial debut captures in 12 minutes the marooned reality of an otherwise, ‘stable’ relationship. At first, this reality seems misguided, as the film hints at an extra-marital affair to project an unhappy woman’s attempt to add colour to her life.
