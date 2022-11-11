Meera shares her two cents on Mahira Khan's performance in 'Maula Jatt'
Web Desk
07:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Meera shares her two cents on Mahira Khan's performance in 'Maula Jatt'
Source: Meera / Maula Jatt (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood leading ladies are quite infamous for clashes and this time around it's Meera and Mahira Khan storming the internet.

The Baaji actor recently shared her blatant opinion on Mahira's Punjabi accent not being up to the mark in the blockbuster film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'.

In her recent interview with Fame Pakistan, Meera said that the Humsafar actor's accent was terrible and she could have done a better job as Mukkho.

Moreover, Meera shocked the nation by revealing that many people have been in interested in dating her over the years, mainly from Hollywood. When asked to drop some names, Meera Jee took the 365 days actor Michele Morrone’s name. She revealed that he sent her a direct message on Instagram stating he wants to date her.

On the work front, Meera Jee was recently seen in Paray Hut Love, Jackpot, Chaa Jaa Re, and Naagin.

Meera rocks the internet in western attire 10:46 PM | 13 Oct, 2022

One of Lollywood's versatile and talented actors Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera has been a part of the showbiz ...

More From This Category
Meera claims Italian actor Michele Morrone wanted ...
07:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar's new video wins ...
06:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new funny ...
05:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed dazzle fans with ...
04:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Ali Zafar further responds to Iffat Omar's tweets
04:15 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh win hearts with ...
03:37 PM | 11 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera claims Italian actor Michele Morrone wanted to date her
07:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr