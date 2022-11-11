Meera shares her two cents on Mahira Khan's performance in 'Maula Jatt'
Lollywood leading ladies are quite infamous for clashes and this time around it's Meera and Mahira Khan storming the internet.
The Baaji actor recently shared her blatant opinion on Mahira's Punjabi accent not being up to the mark in the blockbuster film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'.
In her recent interview with Fame Pakistan, Meera said that the Humsafar actor's accent was terrible and she could have done a better job as Mukkho.
Moreover, Meera shocked the nation by revealing that many people have been in interested in dating her over the years, mainly from Hollywood. When asked to drop some names, Meera Jee took the 365 days actor Michele Morrone’s name. She revealed that he sent her a direct message on Instagram stating he wants to date her.
On the work front, Meera Jee was recently seen in Paray Hut Love, Jackpot, Chaa Jaa Re, and Naagin.
