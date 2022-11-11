Sabeeka Imam is a vision in Western attire

Noor Fatima
08:35 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Sabeeka Imam is a vision in Western attire
Source: Sabeeka Imam (Instagram)
Pakistani modelling and fashion industries are incomplete without mentioning Sabeeka Imam.

The model-turned-actress has cemented herself on the ramp and small screen with her effortlessly elegant catwalk and acting prowess.

Imam's social media handles are full of scintillating brand campaigns, foreign trips and cozy pictures. The Jalaibee actress keeps her fans and followers hyped up with her exhilarating videos and stills.  

The Welcome to London diva's recent foreign trip left millions of netizens in awe of her beauty and sartorial choices.    

Clad in multiple chic looks, Imam was seen posing on a cruise ship wearing a beige-coloured shirt, white jeans and nude heels with a statement scarf to accentuate her beauty.

In another chic attire, the Queen actress wore a beautiful knee-length dress paired with boots and sunglasses. 

Posing next to a wide-paned window, the Laaj actress looked no less than a supermodel. Imam's body-hugging dress and Yves Saint Laurent bag were the highlight of her Turkey to UAE trip.

With yet another black outfit, the fashionista oozed elegance in classic pants, and a strappy corset-styled crop top with a slight cut to add the oomph factor. 

On the work front, Imam was last seen in Laaj, Muntazir, Dushman and Sherdil to name a few.

Meera claims Italian actor Michele Morrone wanted to date her
09:48 PM | 11 Nov, 2022

