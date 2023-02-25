Search

LifestyleVideos

Yumna-Wahaj's pool scene from Tere Bin breaks the internet — watch BTS video

Noor Fatima 02:55 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Yumna-Wahaj's pool scene from Tere Bin breaks the internet — watch BTS video
Source: screengrabs

While Pakistani film industry may have had been stagnant a few years back, the small screen has always been the center of attention. Lollywood's latest blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin is in the news for all the good reasons. 

The Yumna Zaidi-Wahaj Ali starrer drama serial which airs on Geo TV has amassed fans from not only Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Middle Eastern Countries, and Saudi Arabia.

Most recently, a viral clip of a pool scene from the project has been making rounds on the internet. This never-before-seen act stunned the Pakistani audience who were expecting such innovative ideas in a local tv serial.

For context, the lead characters Meerab and Murtasim had been arguing when the latter let go of his hand and the former fell into the pool.

Zaidi also commented on the production and execution and said, "Such a scene hasn’t been shot in the history of Pakistani dramas and I was interested for the sake of the Pakistani audience, they must be treated with such a different scene. It was shot in reality, my heart was also sinking because such scenes can injure you.”

The audience loved Zaidi’s performance. With multiple TRP records broken, social media users are curious to watch the highly anticipated scene.

The official Geo TV network's Instagram handle also shared a snippet of the trendy scene from the television serial.

Twitterati is obsessed with Yumna-Wahaj's chemistry and the cool yet sizzling scene.

Tere Bin boasts an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is a 7th Sky Entertainment’s Production, directed by Siraj Ul Haq, and written by Nooran Makhdoom.

Yumna Zaidi speaks candidly about viral swimming pool scene in 'Tere Bin'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Watch — Ali Zafar releases new single 'Raati Chann'

12:21 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui gearing up for a music video?

12:59 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

VIDEO: North Nazimabad AC Hazim Bangwar tells if he was 'deported' from US (DP Exclusive)

12:42 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir rocks the dance floor at Umer Mukhtar's wedding – watch all the videos

06:43 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Akshay Kumar breaks an interesting Guinness World Record

11:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Mehwish Hayat shares stunning video from Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition

01:21 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim set for Bollywood debut

03:35 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: