Yumna-Wahaj's pool scene from Tere Bin breaks the internet — watch BTS video

While Pakistani film industry may have had been stagnant a few years back, the small screen has always been the center of attention. Lollywood's latest blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin is in the news for all the good reasons.

The Yumna Zaidi-Wahaj Ali starrer drama serial which airs on Geo TV has amassed fans from not only Pakistan but also in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Middle Eastern Countries, and Saudi Arabia.

Most recently, a viral clip of a pool scene from the project has been making rounds on the internet. This never-before-seen act stunned the Pakistani audience who were expecting such innovative ideas in a local tv serial.

For context, the lead characters Meerab and Murtasim had been arguing when the latter let go of his hand and the former fell into the pool.

Zaidi also commented on the production and execution and said, "Such a scene hasn’t been shot in the history of Pakistani dramas and I was interested for the sake of the Pakistani audience, they must be treated with such a different scene. It was shot in reality, my heart was also sinking because such scenes can injure you.”

The audience loved Zaidi’s performance. With multiple TRP records broken, social media users are curious to watch the highly anticipated scene.

The official Geo TV network's Instagram handle also shared a snippet of the trendy scene from the television serial.

Twitterati is obsessed with Yumna-Wahaj's chemistry and the cool yet sizzling scene.

Tere Bin boasts an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is a 7th Sky Entertainment’s Production, directed by Siraj Ul Haq, and written by Nooran Makhdoom.