Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim set for Bollywood debut

No list of Bollywood's star kids is complete without mentioning Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The younger brother of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim is an aspiring actor who is eager to follow in the footsteps of his family members.

There have been rumours for some time now that Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, is about to make his Bollywood debut. His first project, reportedly titled 'Sarzameen,' is directed by Kayoze Irani, and according to Indian media reports, Ibrahim left for Kullu Manali on February 20 to start shooting for the film.

However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ibrahim will not have a leading lady in the film. The actor was determined not to have a conventional debut and is ready for a challenge. In 'Sarzameen,' he plays a soldier, a role for which he has been preparing for more than six months by modifying his diet and working out to look the part of a committed and disciplined soldier.

The film also stars Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.

For starters, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently working as an assistant director in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film boasts a stellar ensemble of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, was earlier slated for theatrical release on 10 February 2023, however, it was postponed to 28 April 2023 due to Bhatt’s delivery.