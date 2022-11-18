Saif Ali Khan's eldest son to debut in Bollywood

Bollywood's star kids list isn't complete without mentioning Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The aspiring actor, who is the younger brother of Sara Ali Khan, is embarking on a journey to walk in the footsteps of his family members.

The film will reportedly be helmed by Bollywood actor Boman Irani's son Kayoze, backed by Karan Johar's production house. Reportedly, the movie will revolve around Indian military and is expected to release in 2023.

For starters, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently working as an assistant director in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film boasts a star ensemble of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie, which is touted to be a romantic comedy, was earlier slated for theatrical release on 10 February 2023, however, it was postponed to 28 April 2023 due to Bhatt’s delivery.