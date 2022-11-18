Cricket stars spotted at Inzamam ul Haq's daughter's wedding

Noor Fatima
08:33 PM | 18 Nov, 2022
Cricket stars spotted at Inzamam ul Haq's daughter's wedding
Source: The River (Facebook)
Congratulations are in order for legendary former Pakistani cricketer Inzamam ul Haq's daughter who recently tied the knot and is currently celebrating her wedding festivities.

The former chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team invited former and current players to attend the grand and luxurious ceremony. 

The big fat wedding ceremony had all the bling, colors, and fun of a desi wedding yet Haq's former cricket peers added the cherry on top.   

From Shahid Afridi and his son-in-law to-be Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Hafeez and current Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, most of the entire cricket community was in attendance at the wedding function. 

For those unversed, Inzamam rose to fame in the semi-final of the 1992 Cricket World and is the only Pakistani batsman to score 20,000 runs in the international cricket arena. 

