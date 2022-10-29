Sana Fakhar opens up about life after divorce
Web Desk
02:56 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Sana Fakhar opens up about life after divorce
Source: Instagram
Share

Divorce and broken marriages have been long been stigmatized but Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar is shattering stereotypes and getting vocal about her experiences.

The Alif Allah aur Insaan actor is recently going through tough times in life after her divorce from Fakhar Imam. While the majority have lent support to her, some are slamming the ex-showbiz couple.

In a recent interview with Mathira’s Insta Show, Sana opened up about her life after divorce, “I don’t know, I just realised that I am very weak, well, what to say about it but I chose to make the rest of my life as the best of my life , it’s a healthy thing that people are now having guts and confidence to call out people and if you can’t stay and you feel uncomfortable."

On the work front, Sana is all set for a comeback in an upcoming Punjabi film Super Punjabi

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

Sana and Fakhar got married in 2008 and had been together for 14 years. The couple was known to be the most stable couple in the film fraternity. Sana and Fakhar are parents to two sons Azi Imam and Rayaan Imam.  

Sana Fakhar’s husband ‘talks about’ their ... 02:50 PM | 15 Oct, 2022

This week Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar announced separation from her husband of 14 years, Fakhar Jaffry. Now, many ...

