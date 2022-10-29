Astore Markhor hunting permit auctioned for record Rs37 million
Web Desk
03:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Astore Markhor hunting permit auctioned for record Rs37 million
Source: social media
LAHORE – The wildlife department in the country’s northernmost territory has auctioned hunting permits for Astore Markhors at record prices under the trophy scheme.

Reports in local media said authorities have auctioned off a permit for trophy hunting of markhor, a wild goat that is native to high-altitude monsoon forests in central Asia, for more than Rs37 million (3 crores and 71 lacs in local currency).

Hunting permits are issued annually for various areas, including Gilgit-Baltistan, Tooshi Conservancy in Chitral District, Gehrait Conservancy in Chitral District and Kaigah Conservancy in Kohistan District.

This year, the highest bid received for the associated species of Astore markhor was $167,525.

The concept of trophy hunting has produced positive results as the markhor population has increased from 1,500-2,000 in 2001 to 3,500-4,000 in 2021.

Under the trophy hunting programme, local communities receive 80% of the licence fee and the government keeps the rest. The amount varies as licences are issued through a bidding process.

Under the trophy hunting programme, only old and male markhors are shot. Such animals can be identified from their horns, gait and body structure. This programme is now cited as a huge success in biodiversity preservation in Pakistan.

The incentives created through the trophy hunting programme have introduced new ethical standards among the concerned communities that now protect their wild game species as an economic asset.

Markhor, the national animal of Pakistan, is protected by local and international laws such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).

